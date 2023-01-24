English
    Davos 2023 buzzwords | All you need to know about 'polycrisis' and 'mattering'

    Know the meaning of the buzzwords at Davos 2023, their brief history, and in which context they were used in the recent discussions and conversations

    Ravi Hari
    January 24, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    'Polycrisis' and 'mattering' are buzzwords used at Davos 2023 (Image: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary)

    Here's a guide on the two terms - 'polycrisis' and'mattering' - popularised by the World Economic Forum 2023.

    Know the meaning of the words, their brief history, and in which context they were used in the recent discussions and conversations.

    'Polycrisis'

    Collins dictionary describes ‘Polycrisis’ as the simultaneous occurrence of several catastrophic events.