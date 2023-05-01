Anand Mahindra urges SS Rajamouli to make a film on Indus Valley Civilisation. He responds

Industrialist Anand Mahindra and filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has asked the director of mega-blockbusters such as Baahubali and RRR, SS Rajamouli, to make a film on the Indus Valley Civilization -- the oldest civilisation dating back to more than 7500 BC -- ruins of which are spread across northwestern India and eastern Pakistan.

The Mahindra Group chairman wrote to the filmmaker after coming across a series of illustrations on the ancient civilisation.

"These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination," Anand Mahindra tweeted. "Shoutout to SS Rajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation."

Responding to his tweet, the filmmaker said that he too had thought of the idea and had even tried to visit the ruins of Mohenjodaro in Pakistan but could not get the permit to do so.

"Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus Valley Civilisation, narrated by that tree!" SS Rajamouli tweeted. "Visited Pakistan a few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission."

Magadheera is a 2009 Telugu fantasy action film featuring actors Ram Charan and Kajal Agarwal. The story was based on a couple who remember the stories from their previous life 400 years ago.

