    Zydus launches Bemdac for treatment of uncontrolled LDL-cholesterol in India

    LDL-Cholesterol is often referred to as bad cholesterol since it gets deposited in the walls of the blood vessels, increasing the chances of health problems like heart attack or stroke.

    Ayushman Kumar
    May 13, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has launched Bemdac (Bempedoic acid), an oral drug for for treatment of uncontrolled levels of LDL-cholesterol (LDL-c).

    “With Bemdac, we are happy to introduce a first-in-India therapy to address the unmet medical need of people suffering from uncontrolled LDL-c. Bemdac is an important addition to Zydus’ portfolio of medicines for managing dyslipidemia and cholesterol. Our mission is to empower patients with a better quality of life through effective disease management and with Bemdac we have taken a great leap ahead in this endeavour,” Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences said.

    LDL-c is often referred to as bad cholesterol since it gets deposited in the walls of the blood vessels, increasing the chances of health problems like heart attack or stroke. Uncontrolled LDL-c is a major risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases.

    This oral drug ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from uncontrolled levels of LDL-c despite life-style modifications and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins, which form the cornerstone of dyslipidemia management, company said in a statement.

    According to studies, eight out of 10 Indians are dyslipidemic and 112 million adults suffer from high levels of LDL-c.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ayushman Kumar Ayushman covers health and pharma for MoneyControl
    Tags: #cholestrol #Indian #Sharvil Patel #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: May 13, 2022 11:47 am
