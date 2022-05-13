Zydus launches Bemdac for treatment of uncontrolled LDL-cholesterol in India

Number of schemes that newly added Zydus Lifesciences: 8 | Total number of schemes that held the stock: 82. There were seven equity schemes from ICICI Prudential AMC such as ICICI Pru Bluechip, ICICI Pru Exports & Services and ICICI Pru MNC Fund added afresh in their portfolio in March. Also, Kotak Manufacture in India Fund made fresh position in the stock.

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Lifesciences Limited has launched Bemdac (Bempedoic acid), an oral drug for for treatment of uncontrolled levels of LDL-cholesterol (LDL-c).

“With Bemdac, we are happy to introduce a first-in-India therapy to address the unmet medical need of people suffering from uncontrolled LDL-c. Bemdac is an important addition to Zydus’ portfolio of medicines for managing dyslipidemia and cholesterol. Our mission is to empower patients with a better quality of life through effective disease management and with Bemdac we have taken a great leap ahead in this endeavour,” Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences said.

LDL-c is often referred to as bad cholesterol since it gets deposited in the walls of the blood vessels, increasing the chances of health problems like heart attack or stroke. Uncontrolled LDL-c is a major risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases.

This oral drug ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from uncontrolled levels of LDL-c despite life-style modifications and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins, which form the cornerstone of dyslipidemia management, company said in a statement.

According to studies, eight out of 10 Indians are dyslipidemic and 112 million adults suffer from high levels of LDL-c.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes