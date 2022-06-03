English
    World Bicycle Day: How the event came into existence

    World Bicycle Day 2022: In a world threatened by climate change, the discussion about bicycles helping create a greener and more sustainable future has become even more significant.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST
    World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of cycling.

    World Bicycle Day is being observed today to draw attention to the benefits of cycling -- an affordable, healthy and environmentally sustainable activity.

    In a world threatened by climate change, the United Nations said the use of bicycles can help create a greener and more sustainable future.

    The UN had declared in 2018 that June 3 would be observed as World Bicycle Day every year. The recognition was the result of a grassroots movement led by Polish social scientist and former track cyclist Leszek Sibilski.

    Sibilski has also been an advocate for integrating cycling into public transportation for sustainable development resolutions.

    A bicycle is considered to be a symbol of social inclusion and peace,  something that serves the whole of humanity. And so it was only fit that the logo dedicated to World Bicycle Day reflect that.

    The original logo was an animation showing cyclists riding around the globe.

     

     

    Political leaders took to Twitter  today to emphasise on the important of cycling.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo of Mahatma Gandhi riding a bicycle.

    "Lifestyle for Environment," he tweeted.  "It is World Bicycle Day today and who better than Mahatma Gandhi to take inspiration from to lead a sustainable and healthy lifestyle."

     

    Meanwhile, sports minister Anurag Thakur launched an initiative called the "Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle Rally" in Delhi. 

     


    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cycling #environment #World Bicycle Day
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 03:56 pm
