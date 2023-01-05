What Air India said on inaction after DGCA notice over drunk passenger urinating on woman

A drunk man urinated on a woman passenger on an Air India New York to Delhi flight. (Representational)

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to Air India over a shocking incident when an inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a passenger - a woman in her 70s - on a New York to Delhi flight in a business class horror show that has caused a massive outrage. After the notice, Air India has responded, sources said, listing all measures taken on the flight after the horrifying act.

Air India said that the aggrieved passenger had initially demanded action against the offender but rescinded her request after a mutual understanding between them, sources said.

“The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival, however subsequently rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to sort the matter out between them,” the airline said in its response.

“Cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing,” the airline further added.

According to sources, Air India cited that the cabin crew assisted the elderly passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers. The woman, in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, stated that she was not allocated a different seat and had to take a crew seat for the rest of the flight as she refused to sit in her soiled, urine-soaked seat.

Just a day ago, the airline slapped a ban on the male passenger, reportedly a Mumbai resident in his 50s, for 30 days – the maximum they can – as a “first step” in the matter.

Also read: DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India over drunk man urinating on woman

A police case has also been filed.

“A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities,” an Air India spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The airline, run by Tata Group since January 2022, has also formed an internal committee to probe any lapse on the crew’s part.

The incident occurred on November 26 and was reported days ago after the woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran about the incident and the airline’s handling of the situation.

The elderly woman alleged the crew was apathetic to the incident and allowed the male passenger to leave after landing in Delhi.

Under the current rules, “Unruly” behaviour by a passenger is categorised into three levels. Level 1 pertains to verbal abuse by a passenger; Level 2 pertains to physical assault or abuse, and Level 3 is when there is a threat to aircraft safety.

There are protocols to deal with all three levels. For Level 1, the crew gives a verbal warning to the passenger. For Level 2, a written warning is given by the captain while for Level 3, the unruly passenger is physically restrained.

The DGCA, issuing a show cause notice, said that Air India's conduct in this case appears to be "unprofessional" and has led to a "systemic failure". The statement also said "regulatory obligations" were not followed and accused the airline of being "devoid of empathy".

The airline also said they are in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and are taking all necessary steps.