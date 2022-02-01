MARKET NEWS

    'Heartbreaking': Authors, Twitter as Amazon plans to shut down Westland Books

    Westland Books to shut down: The report says several people working with Westland as well as Amazon have confirmed the news to Mint Lounge via an email correspondence.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
    Westland Books to shut down: Amazon had acquired the publishing house in 2017. (Image: Twitter)

    Amazon will be the shutting down Westland Books - a well-known and acclaimed publishing house in India that the retail giant owns since 2017, a Mint Lounge report said today.

    The report says several people working with Westland as well as Amazon have confirmed the news to Mint Lounge via an email correspondence.

    “After a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Westland. We are working closely with the employees, authors, agents, and distribution partners on this transition and we remain committed to innovating for customers in India,” an Amazon spokesperson confirmed over email to Mint Lounge, the report said.

    Twitter was not happy with the news with many expressing their disappointment over Westland Books shutting down.

    “Heartbreaking and upsetting day for Indian publishing. There isn't much to say except I hope we go out and buy as many Westland/Context/Eka books we can in the coming days, for all the wonderful editors, authors, and translators who worked tirelessly to build their stellar list,” Sayantan Ghosh, an editor at a publishing house tweeted.



    “Westland was my publisher. I stand to loss heavily by their closure. But it’s not that’s worrying me. It’s the loss for me as a reader. They gave us some of the sharpest non fiction books in recent times. Until someone at Amazon got this weird idea that they should be profitable,” Journalist Nidheesh MK tweeted.

    "I’m devastated for everyone working here. My friends & colleagues who put heart & soul into every book, every author.
    Publishing giants ⁦@karthikavk And ⁦@ajithags & the many other incredibly warm and professional folk," Twitter user Aparna tweeted.


    Earlier known as East West Books, Westland was founded in 1962 and acquired by Amazon in 2017. Its bestselling authors include Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Rujuta Diwekar, Rashmi Bansal, Anita and Harsha Bhogle, Preeti Shenoy among others.

    The publishing house is known for books on popular and literary fiction, food and cooking, spirituality and self-help, biographies, health and wellness, history, travel and many other topics.

    There has been no official confirmation from Amazon or Westland so far.
    Tags: #Amazon #Westland Books #Westland to shut down
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 03:46 pm
