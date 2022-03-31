Watch: Mamata Banerjee prepares momos with locals in Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee made momos with self-help group women in Darjeeling. (Image: @KhelaHobe2024/Twitter)

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised locals in Darjeeling as she took over a momo stall in the Himalayan town, videos on Twitter show.

Dressed in her trademark blue and white saree and a shawl, the Trinamool Congress chief is seen rolling the dough and then wrapping a momo with fillings as several locals look on and camera shutters click. She smiles as she finishes prepping the item and places it on a plate, ready to be cooked.

She helped prepare the hugely popular local delicacy with women of "Anju" – a self-help group. The video, shared on Twitter, soon went viral.

Twitter was rife with “Momo with Mamata” comments reminiscent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Chai pe Charcha” initiative aimed at connecting with citizens during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

The video was shot when the Chief Minister went out on a morning walk during her five-day visit to north Bengal.

Many pictures also found its way on social media.

People gathered around the stall cheering her on as Mamata Banerjee interacted with the locals while she made momos.