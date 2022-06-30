English
    Video: Massive traffic jams as first monsoon showers hit Delhi

    The weather department has issued a rain alert for Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad till July 2.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
    Delhi rain: Cars lined up on the Delhi-Gurugram highway on June 30. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    Delhi and its neighbouring areas received heavy rainfall on the morning of June 30, bringing residents relief from the scorching heat.

    The India Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon has reached Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

    Cars lined up on the Delhi-Gurugram highway as rain lashed the region during the morning rush.

    The weather department has issued a rain alert for Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad till July 2. The Delhi Traffic Police advised residents to keep the weather warning in mind while planning their commutes.

     

    #WATCH | Delhi wakes up to a sudden rainfall in several parts. Visuals from Dwarka Sector-16 C pic.twitter.com/xVHIZaVVWF

    The rainfall caused a significant fall in temperature in Delhi. 

    On Thursday morning, Delhi recorded a temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported. Just a day before, the maximum temperature in the city was over 40 degrees.

    The arrival of southwest monsoon in Delhi was delayed this year -- it usually advances into the capital on June 27. 

    There was also a rain deficit. In June this year, Delhi received just 24.5 millimetres of rain as compared to the norm of 74.1 millimetres, according to PTI. 

    Experts say the first 10 days of the monsoon season in Delhi will bring a good amount of rainfall and help make up for the deficiency.  

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #monsoon #rain
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 11:32 am
