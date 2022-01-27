MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

On campaign trail, 7-year-old daughter of Samajwadi Party’s Ayodhya candidate

UP Assembly elections: Pawan Pandey, Samajwadi Party's candidate from Ayodhya, said his daughter gets ready for campaigns in the morning even before he does.

PTI
January 27, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh elections: Gauri Pandey, seven, is actively helping her father Pawan Pandey in campaigns. (Image tweeted by @pawanpandeysp)

Uttar Pradesh elections: Gauri Pandey, seven, is actively helping her father Pawan Pandey in campaigns. (Image tweeted by @pawanpandeysp)

Gauri Pandey is not eligible to vote, but she is rooting for her father and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Pawan Pandey in the eagerly-watched election in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya constituency.

Every morning, the seven-year-old girl religiously accompanies her father to his door-to-door campaigning before returning home for her online classes. “Uncle, mere Papa ko vote dijiyega. Akhilesh (Yadav) ji CM banenge, to sab kaam hoga.” Please vote for my father. When Akhilesh Yadav will become chief minister, all your problems will get resolved.

While the opposition Samajwadi Party has declared the candidature of Pawan Pandey, the BJP is yet to come out with its nominee after reports claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may enter the fray from the temple town, symbolising the surge of Hindutva not only in the state, but across the country in recent years.

Pandey, as a student leader of Lucknow University, had won 2012 assembly polls from the seat by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh and also became a minister in Akhilesh Yadav's cabinet. He, however, lost to BJP's Ved Prakash Gupta in 2017.

Considering that the stakes are high for her father, Pandey's daughter is also doing her bit to see him emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

Close

Related stories

"Gauri wakes up at 6 am without any wake-up call and gets ready,” her mother told PTI. “As her online classes start after 9.30 am, she goes out for campaigning with her father before that. Though these are difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic, we let her go out after taking all precautions as she is too excited to be a part of the campaigning.”

Though she is aware of those who are in opposition to her father, the young girl does not like to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Yogi Adityanath. She innocently adds that her "Papa is the best candidate and Akhilesh Yadav will be the best CM".

Asked about his daughter's campaigning, Pawan Pandey said, "I have been in Ayodhya since 2012. I am there for the cause of people. In this difficult Covid period, though me and my wife insist her to remain at home, she gets ready for campaigning in the morning before us."

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases beginning February 10. The election in Ayodhya constituency will be held in the fifth phase on February 27.
PTI
Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Akhilesh Yadav #Ayodhya #Samajwadi Party
first published: Jan 27, 2022 05:49 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.