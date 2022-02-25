'BSP's elephant stomach so big...': Yogi Adityanath taunts opposition

UP polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a rally in Sultanpur. (File)

The Bahujan Samaj Party's elephant has consumed all the ration in the state, BJP leader and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a stinging attack on the Mayawati-led party at a thundering rally today in Sultanpur amid the ongoing marathon seven-phased Assembly polls in the state. The symbol for the BSP is an elephant.

“BSP elephant's stomach is so big that the whole state's ration was consumed by them,” he said. Yogi Adityanath has long claimed that most people in the state didn’t receive ration under the BSP and the Samajwadi Party regimes.

He also hit out at all other Opposition parties saying the leaders have already 'booked a ticket' out of UP after the results are announced.



Results of last 4 phases of #UttarPradeshElection2022 will come on March 10, but all Opposition leaders have booked a ticket to go out of UP for March 11... BSP elephant's stomach is so big that the whole state's ration was consumed by them: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, in Sultanpur pic.twitter.com/hv098DFIhx

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2022

“Results of last 4 phases of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 will come on March 10, but all Opposition leaders have booked a ticket to go out of UP for March 11,” he said at the rally amid roaring applause from the audience. The results will be announced on March 10.

The ruling BJP and the Opposition BSP, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Congress have routinely exchanged barbs as the high-stake election draws to a close.

Three more phases of elections are due in the state. The fifth phase is on February 27, sixth on March 3 and the seventh and final phase on March 7.