    UP leader's 'don't want to be Hema Malini' dig gets sharp rejoinder from actor

    Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: "Obviously, he cannot!" Hema Malini hit back at Jayant Chaudhary's 'don't want to be Hema Malini' comment today.

    Stella Dey
    February 08, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: Actor Hema Malini is a BJP MP from UP's Mathura.

    Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: Actor Hema Malini is a BJP MP from UP's Mathura.

    The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are just days away and the state is ready to witness a high-octane battle between incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his many rivals. War of words are common during the run up to elections and this year it was no different.

    In one such instance, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s ally Jayant Chaudhary, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), made some remarks about rival BJP leader and actor Hema Malini last week.

    At a campaign rally, Chaudhary referred to a party leader on stage and said: "Yogesh (Nauhwar) was saying he was told by Amit Shah -- Yogesh, join us. I will make you Hema Malini."

    "I don't know what all they keep saying about me...Not that they have any love or feeling for me. I tell them -- 'What will you get by appeasing me? I don't want to be Hema Malini? What will you do for the people?” the RLD leader added.

    Hema Malini is a BJP MP from Mathura.

    Malini decided to hit back with a sharp jibe of her own today.

    "Obviously, he cannot!" the veteran actor said adding that Chaudhary was ‘right’.

    "Hema Malini banna mushkil hai... it is very difficult... I have worked so hard to become this Dream Girl... You think Jayant Chaudhary can become Hema Malini? Sahi bola (He is right)," she said, NDTV quoted her as saying.

    Chaudhary was heavily criticised for dragging Malini into a discussion about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the backlash, Chaudhary said he never meant to insult the Mathura MP with his comments.

    Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases from Thursday and the results will be declared on March 10.
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #Hema Malini #Jayant Chaudhary #Mathura #UP Assembly polls #UP BJP #UP elections #UP Elections 2022 #UP polls #UP polls 2022 #UP polls date #Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections #Uttar Pradesh elections #Uttar pradesh elections 2022 #Uttar Pradesh polls #Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 #Uttar pradesh voting #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 03:42 pm
