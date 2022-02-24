English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Ukraine envoy to India quotes Mahabharat, seeks PM Modi's intervention after Russia attacks military facilities

    Doctor Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said: “At present, we are pleading for political assistance from India. Modiji is one of the most powerful leaders of the world has a special partnership with Russia.”

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to

    Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (Image: Reuters)


    Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha on February 24 sought India’s intervention to mitigate the crisis it is faced with following Russia’s attacks on its military facilities earlier today.

    Addressing the media, Polikha cited Mahabharata and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pursue diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and help Ukraine out in this hour of crisis.

    Doctor Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said: “Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We are getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and among the civilian population.”

    Stressing the importance of India’s intervention at this point, he said: “India had qualified in diplomacy through Kautilya, Chanakya several thousand years ago when Europe had no civilization. India is an influential global player and for many years, was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was created at the time of the cold war.”

    Govt may fly out stranded Indians in Ukraine from neighboring nations: Sources

    Close

    Related stories

    The Ukrainian diplomat added: “At present, we are pleading for political assistance from India. Modiji is one of the most powerful leaders of the world has a special partnership with Russia.”

    “I don't know how many world leaders Putin would pay heed to, but due to the rapport Modi ji shares, I am hopeful that the Russian President would at least consider his words. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude from the Indian government,” Polikha said.

    Ukraine has reportedly witnessed its first civilian casualties even at the outskirts of the capital. There has been fighting in some areas and according to the information shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters, two tanks, and several trucks have been destroyed.”

    To strengthen his appeal Polikha pointed out that “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is a war of aggression and Ukraine will defend itself and win. The time to act is now.”

    He said even though Russia is claiming it has attacked only military facilities, Ukraine has suffered civilian casualties too. However, there is information that the Russian troops are crossing the border.

    Reports suggest that Russia has already launched a special military operation on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and its forces have entered into Ukrainian territory. An Indian student who has spoken to All India Radio about the current emergency situation in Ukraine, informed that they have been advised to take shelter in bunkers.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Invasion #Russia #Ukraine #Ukraine crisis #war
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:27 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.