Ukraine envoy to India quotes Mahabharat, seeks PM Modi's intervention after Russia attacks military facilities

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (Image: Reuters)

Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Polikha on February 24 sought India’s intervention to mitigate the crisis it is faced with following Russia’s attacks on its military facilities earlier today.

Addressing the media, Polikha cited Mahabharata and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pursue diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin and help Ukraine out in this hour of crisis.

Doctor Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, said: “Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine. We are getting the first information about casualties among our soldiers and among the civilian population.”

Stressing the importance of India’s intervention at this point, he said: “India had qualified in diplomacy through Kautilya, Chanakya several thousand years ago when Europe had no civilization. India is an influential global player and for many years, was the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was created at the time of the cold war.”

The Ukrainian diplomat added: “At present, we are pleading for political assistance from India. Modiji is one of the most powerful leaders of the world has a special partnership with Russia.”

“I don't know how many world leaders Putin would pay heed to, but due to the rapport Modi ji shares, I am hopeful that the Russian President would at least consider his words. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude from the Indian government,” Polikha said.

Ukraine has reportedly witnessed its first civilian casualties even at the outskirts of the capital. There has been fighting in some areas and according to the information shared by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, five Russian fighter planes, two helicopters, two tanks, and several trucks have been destroyed.”

To strengthen his appeal Polikha pointed out that “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is a war of aggression and Ukraine will defend itself and win. The time to act is now.”

He said even though Russia is claiming it has attacked only military facilities, Ukraine has suffered civilian casualties too. However, there is information that the Russian troops are crossing the border.



