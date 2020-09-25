172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|sweet-shops-to-display-best-before-label-on-laddoos-rasgulla-peda-from-october-1-fssai-5886691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sweet shops to display 'best before label' on laddoos, Rasgulla, peda, from October 1: FSSAI

The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing voluntarily, it added.

PTI

Food watchdog FSSAI has made it compulsory for food business operators to advertise 'best before date' of non-packaged sweets. The regulation will come into force from October 1 as part of the regulator's effort to ensure safety.

In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said "…in the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020."

The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing voluntarily, it added. "The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in the letter dated September 25.

Close

An indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets is available on the FSSAI website.

All FBOs dealing in sweets must comply with these directions, the FSSAI said, adding that food safety commissioners should ensure compliance.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #FSSAI #India #sweets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.