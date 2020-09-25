Sweet shops to display 'best before label' on laddoos, Rasgulla, peda, from October 1: FSSAI

Food watchdog FSSAI has made it compulsory for food business operators to advertise 'best before date' of non-packaged sweets. The regulation will come into force from October 1 as part of the regulator's effort to ensure safety.

In a letter to the commissioner of food safety of all states and Union Territories, FSSAI said "…in the public interest and to ensure food safety, it has been decided that in case of non-packaged/ loose sweets, the container/tray holding sweets at the outlet for sale should display the 'Best Before Date' of the product mandatorily with effect from October 1, 2020."

The food business operators (FBOs) might also display the date of manufacturing voluntarily, it added. "The FBOs shall decide and display the 'Best Before Date' of sweets depending on the nature of the products and the local conditions," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in the letter dated September 25.

An indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets is available on the FSSAI website.

All FBOs dealing in sweets must comply with these directions, the FSSAI said, adding that food safety commissioners should ensure compliance.