    Sunny Leone alleges her PAN card used for loan fraud, says credit score hit

    Stella Dey
    February 17, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
    Dhani, Indiabulls: Sunny Leone is not the only victim of this loan fraud.


    Actor Sunny Leone has alleged that her PAN card has been used to procure a loan of Rs 2,000 that has affected her credit score, adding her to the long list of complainants claiming fraud.

    In a now deleted tweet, Leone said: “Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan,” adding that India Bulls Securities did “nothing” to help her.

    She tagged Indiabulls Securities Limited (Dhani Stocks was Indiabulls Securities previously), and Indiabulls Home Loans in her tweet.

    After her issue was promptly resolved, the actor responded with a thank you message for the company.

    “Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post (sic),” her tweet read.

    She also urged the company to help another user who had also tweeted about a similar fraud.

    Sunny Leone is not the only victim of this fraud. Several complainants have claimed that they are facing show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took. Their credit scores have been impacted, as credit reports have listed loans they had never availed as defaults. The complaints go back to November last year, tweets and screenshots show.

    Reuters journalist Aditya Kalra flagged the issue a few days back. He wrote on Twitter: “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) Dhani with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN? In default already.”

    He also added that he received several messages from people complaining about a similar issue.

    Dhani has been trying to resolve the issues and responding on Twitter to people who have been complaining about such cases.

    Indiabulls Securities is a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is a 100 percent subsidiary of Dhani Services.

    As per the company website, it is a completely online personal loan fulfilment offering that provides customers with money directly in their bank accounts.

    The company advertises that it can give personal loans “almost instantaneously” using only PAN cards and address proof as documents.

    The Dhani app has over 5 crore downloads on the Google Play Store.
    Tags: #cibil score #credit score #Dhani #Indiabulls #loan fraud #PAN card fraud #Sunny Leone
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 06:53 pm

