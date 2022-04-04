Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis, countrywide protests explained in 10 points

Sri Lanka crisis: Protestors hold banners and placards saying 'Go home GOTA' during a demonstration.

Sri Lanka is all set to get a new cabinet today even as more protests bloomed in the island country struggling with food, medicine and fuel shortage. Economic worries have gripped the nation with record inflation and frequent power cuts, a crisis that prompted the incumbent government to announce that they will seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Here is the Sri Lankan crisis explained in 10-points: