App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to his shirtless photo-ops

Defending his shirtless picture, Putin wittily said, “You know, I have seen 'photos' of me riding a bear. I have not ridden a bear yet, but there are such photos already.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin defended the picture of him shirtless on vacation by categorically stating that he has "no reason to hide". He also seems unfazed by the memes and ridicule surrounding these photos.

On August 05, 2017, Kremlin had released a shirtless photograph of Putin relaxing after fishing during a trip to Tyva, Southern Siberia, Russia. Another image of him riding a horse, half-naked, was released. Both this images were turned into thousands of memes by the online community. Putin, however, is unfazed by all this.

In a report published by the Business Insider, Putin’s interview with the Austrian reporter, Armin Wolf is quoted where he says that he finds no reason to hide behind the bushes when he is on a vacation and there is nothing wrong with that.

Wolf had asked Putin about the background on his half-naked photos released by Kremlin stating, “There are many photos of you half-naked, which is rather unusual for a head of state. These photos were not taken by paparazzi or tourists. They were published by the Kremlin. What is the story behind these photos?” Putin calmly replied, “You said 'half-naked' not 'naked,' thank God. When I am on vacation I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

related news

In another interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, he was asked, “One of the images that we see of you in the United States is without the shirt on a horse. What is that about?” Putin wittily answered, “You know, I have seen 'photos' of me riding a bear. I have not ridden a bear yet, but there are such photos already.”

While these pictures took the internet by a storm, Putin seems to be unperturbed by the reactions of the online community.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 01:23 pm

tags #Vladimir Putin

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.