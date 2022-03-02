‘Ukrainian Hulk’: Man tries to stop Russian tank with bare hands

Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by Ukraine.Ua.

Extraordinary images of defiance and courage have emerged from Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country. Countless photos and videos on social media show Ukrainian citizens confronting Russian soldiers and blocking the movement of tanks.

One such clip, posted on Instagram by a verified Ukrainian page, shows a man trying to stop a Russian tank with bare hands. As the tank keeps moving, the man kneels down in front of it.

“Ukrainian Hulk stopped Russian tank barehand,” a caption accompanying the video read.

Social media users lauded the Ukrainian man’s courage amid foreign invasion. “I wish I could be as brave as this man, as the Ukrainian people,” one person said.

Another wrote: “My heart breaks, my thoughts are with those defending their homes, family and country”.

A similar video had emerged from Ukraine showing a man bravely standing in the path of incoming Russian tanks. It was reportedly from southern Ukraine, near Russia-controlled Crimea, according to The Independent.

The visual reminded many people of the Tiananmen Square ‘tank man’ – an iconic image of defiance.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 despite repeated appeals of several countries against violence. Explosions and shelling have destroyed many areas in Ukraine.

Ukraine says that since Russian invasion, more than 350 civilians, including children, have died, news agency AFP reported.

On Tuesday, Russian forces struck government headquarters in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. At least 10 people were killed in the attack, according to AFP.

Eight more people died in an strike on an apartment complex, officials said.

(With inputs from AFP)