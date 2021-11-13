MARKET NEWS

Rename Habibganj Railway Station after tribal queen Rani Kamlapati: Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre

The letter from the state's transport department has said that renaming the station is also in accordance with the Indian government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Moneycontrol News
November 13, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Source: Twitter/RailMinIndia

Ahead of the inauguration of newly-developed Habibganj Railway Station, the Madhya Pradesh government on November 13 has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about renaming it after the 18th Century Gond queen of the region, Rani Kamlapati.


The letter from the state's transport department said that renaming the station is also in accordance with the Indian government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) in remembrance of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the station which has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 100 crore on November 15, the day government launches the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', a week-long celebration of the pride of the Scheduled Tribes in India.

Here is the glimpse of the newly developed station

According to a letter by the MP government, Rani Kamlapati was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Shah, chief of Ginnorgarh. The Gond community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population. Linguistically, the Gonds belong to the Gondi–Manda subgroup of the South Central branch of the Dravidian language family.

The letter states that the renaming of the station will honour Rani Kamlapati's legacy and bravery.

Meanwhile, the decision of the state government to rename the station as Rani Kamlapati station comes a day after BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur demanded that the station be renamed after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier, the name of Allahabad railway station has been changed to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction has been renamed Pandit Deen Dayal Uphadyay junction.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #Habibganj railway station #India #Madhya Pradesh
first published: Nov 13, 2021 10:44 am

