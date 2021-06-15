MARKET NEWS

Protest outside Punjab CM's house: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal detained

Before getting detained, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said the state government had engaged in various scams from vaccinations to scholarships and farmer lands being acquired.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that land being acquired in the state for national highways be done on the market rate along with award of displacement compensation to farmers.

Punjab Police, on June 15, detained Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a protest against the state government outside Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Siswan.

Security forces resorted to using water cannons as a huge mass of protests gathered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badal said the state government has engaged in various scams from vaccinations to scholarships and farmer lands being acquired.

"If a storm rises, Captain won't be able to stop it, even if he uses all his force. There is a scam in vaccination, there is a scam in Fateh Kit, there is a scam in scheduled castes' scholarship, farmers' land is being acquired," Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said before getting detained.

Earlier on June 14, Punjab's main opposition party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also held a protest outside the residence of the chief minister over alleged misappropriation of post-matric scholarship funds.

Several AAP leaders and workers, led by party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, raised slogans against the government and demanded dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot along with the release of pending amounts under the post-matric scholarship for scheduled castes.

They also demanded release of pending amounts under the post-matric scholarship for the scheduled caste.

Meanwhile, SAD announced that it would hold a 'dharna' at CM Singh's official residence on June 15 to demand an immediate dismissal of Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu besides institution of a CBI probe into the alleged vaccine and "Fateh" kit scandals.

A Fateh kit contains a pulse oximeter, a thermometer, face masks, a steamer, sanitisers, vitamin C and zinc tablets and some other medicines for COVID-19 patients.

The SAD has also demanded that land being acquired in the state for national highways be done on the market rate along with award of displacement compensation to farmers.

Cheema said the "vaccine scam" as well as "Fateh kit scam" had shaken the conscience of Punjabis who were shocked that an elected government and its members were profiting from their misery during the time of pandemic.
"Though the Congress government has admitted its fault in the vaccine scam whereby it sold vaccines to private hospitals at huge margins and in turn allowed the latter to charge steep premiums, no action has been taken against anyone."


"Instead of dismissing the Health minister, Capt Amarinder Singh is shielding him and even trying to silence the opposition by registering cases against senior Akali leaders for holding a peaceful and democratic protest to demand justice in the case," Cheema said in a statement.


He said the voice of the SAD could not be suppressed by such high-handed tactics and that it would intensify its agitation further in case those guilty for the scam were not booked and punished.

Cheema said Badal had also exposed the Fateh kit scam under which medical kits which were to be supplied to COVID-19 patients were jacked up repeatedly from Rs 800 to Rs 1,400 per kit by inviting one tender after another despite the fact the first tender was valid for a six-month period.
TAGS: #Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #India #Punjab #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Singh Badal
first published: Jun 15, 2021 04:01 pm

