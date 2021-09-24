MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

PM Modi to launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, says official

Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will focus on waste and sludge management.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 10:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 on October 1, a senior official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Friday. According to an official, Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will focus on waste and sludge management.

Addressing an event of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), secretary in the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Durga Shanker Mishra said the Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 will be aspirational and transform the nation.

ALSO READ: Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman unveils second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission

"Two big programmes are lined up. On October 1, the prime minister will launch Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0. There has been remarkable progress in cities in the last seven years with the implementation of this mission," Mishra said.

About another the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Mishra said it aims to supply water to every household. "We will expand this mission to ensure cities become water secure. Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrut 2.0 will also be launched by the prime minister on October 1," he also said.

Close

Related stories

Mishra said on October 5, a programme 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' will be organised in Delhi to showcase the ministry's achievements in the last seven years in urban areas. The Centre will also deliberate during the two to three days day of the event on how urban areas should look like when the country completes 100 years of Independence, he added.
PTI
Tags: #NAREDCO #Narendra Modi #sludge management #Swacchh Bharat Mission #Swacchh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 #Urban Affairs Ministry
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:19 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.