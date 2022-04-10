Planning a trip abroad? What Covid travel rules of these popular destinations say

We bring a list of Covid travel rules in 11 countries as India eases international travel.

After two long years, the international flight travel ban was lifted last month as coronavirus cases started to see a steady decline over the last many weeks.

The scorching summer is here and safe travelling is certainly on the cards for many after tedious months of lockdown. However, cases across several countries and their Covid rules may not be the same as that of India.

So for all those planning a safe trip this year, here’s a handy list of rules at some of the most popular tourist destinations.

For United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Germany, full vaccination proof is required. Only in the US, partially vaccinated people are not allowed, rest, among these nations, Canada and Switzerland have conditions for single-dose vaccinated people such as a negative RT PCR test.

Countries like US and Singapore also require a negative RT PCR test on arrival while nations like UK and Dubai ask for a test only if a person is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Of these 11 countries only Italy and Switzerland require a booster dose.

Most of them don’t press for quarantining except Thailand, Italy and Singapore that call for isolation if a person is unvaccinated. Additionally, tourists visiting Thailand need a mandatory $20,000 medical insurance that must cover Covid.

You can travel to the US two weeks after the second dose. Covishield and Covaxin are approved and the vaccination QR code must on certificates.

You can travel to Thailand and Germany two weeks after the second dose. Seven days only after second dose to travel to Australia and the country has also approved Covaxin and Covishield.

Only for Italy, you need to be fully vaccinated for nine months and for Switzerland booster dose is a must.

Almost all these countries have approved Covishield and Covaxin – homegrown in India – and the vaccination certificates are a must in the countries.

International flights, suspended because of the pandemic, have been operating since March 27.





