English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - this Monday, 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Planning a trip abroad? What Covid travel rules of these popular destinations say

    Countries like US and Singapore require a negative RT PCR test on arrival.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 10, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    We bring a list of Covid travel rules in 11 countries as India eases international travel.

    We bring a list of Covid travel rules in 11 countries as India eases international travel.

    After two long years, the international flight travel ban was lifted last month as coronavirus cases started to see a steady decline over the last many weeks.

    The scorching summer is here and safe travelling is certainly on the cards for many after tedious months of lockdown. However, cases across several countries and their Covid rules may not be the same as that of India.

    So for all those planning a safe trip this year, here’s a handy list of rules at some of the most popular tourist destinations.

    For United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Italy, Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Germany, full vaccination proof is required. Only in the US, partially vaccinated people are not allowed, rest, among these nations, Canada and Switzerland have conditions for single-dose vaccinated people such as a negative RT PCR test.

    Countries like US and Singapore also require a negative RT PCR test on arrival while nations like UK and Dubai ask for a test only if a person is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

    Close

    Related stories

    Of these 11 countries only Italy and Switzerland require a booster dose.

    Most of them don’t press for quarantining except Thailand, Italy and Singapore that call for isolation if a person is unvaccinated. Additionally, tourists visiting Thailand need a mandatory $20,000 medical insurance that must cover Covid.

    You can travel to the US two weeks after the second dose. Covishield and Covaxin are approved and the vaccination QR code must on certificates.

    You can travel to Thailand and Germany two weeks after the second dose. Seven days only after second dose to travel to Australia and the country has also approved Covaxin and Covishield.

    Only for Italy, you need to be fully vaccinated for nine months and for Switzerland booster dose is a must.

    Almost all these countries have approved Covishield and Covaxin – homegrown in India – and the vaccination certificates are a must in the countries.

    International flights, suspended because of the pandemic, have been operating since March 27.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Covid #Covid travel rules #International Travel
    first published: Apr 10, 2022 04:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.