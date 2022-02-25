No more COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi, schools to go offline from April 1: CM Arvind Kejriwal

File image of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on February 25, announced that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved in the national capital.

The CM further said that DDMA has also reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

All schools can take classes on campus from April 1, he said.



DDMA withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs

Schools to function fully offline from 1 Apr

Centre asks states, UTs to allow relaxation of COVID-19 curbs

Canada authorises first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500 All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2022

The announcements come after the DDMA meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm.

The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rate declining sharply, demands have been raised from several quarters, including the traders and political parties, for lifting the remaining curbs.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Thursday reported 556 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,591. While 618 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.

The city on Wednesday reported 583 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 percent and three deaths. On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 498 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 percent and one death.