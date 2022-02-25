English
    No more COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi, schools to go offline from April 1: CM Arvind Kejriwal

    CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that the DDMA has reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

    February 25, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    File image of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI)

    File image of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI)


    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on February 25, announced that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has withdrawn all restrictions as the situation has improved in the national capital.

    The CM further said that DDMA has also reduced the fine for not wearing a mask from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

    All schools can take classes on campus from April 1, he said.

    The announcements come after the DDMA meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm.

    The DDMA in its meeting earlier this month, allowed several relaxations, including the opening of schools and colleges and extended imposition of night curfew from 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

    Also Read: Delhi Metro services to resume as per regular timetable on weekends

    With the fresh COVID-19 cases and positivity rate declining sharply, demands have been raised from several quarters, including the traders and political parties, for lifting the remaining curbs.

    Meanwhile, the national capital on Thursday reported 556 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

    Also Read: Delhi govt orders resumption of driving license skill & learning license tests

    The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,591. While 618 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said. Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.

    The city on Wednesday reported 583 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 percent and three deaths. On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 498 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 percent and one death.
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 02:13 pm

