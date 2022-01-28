MARKET NEWS

    Delhi govt orders resumption of driving license skill & learning license tests

    The suspension was withdrawn following reopening of some prohibited activities by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after the coronavirus situation improved in the national capital.

    PTI
    January 28, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST

    Delhi transport department on Friday ordered resumption of driving license skill and learning license tests which were suspended in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

    The suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Tests and Learning License (LL) Tests are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect.

    All Zonal Authorities (DTOs) shall take all necessary steps and actions to resume the activities of DL Skill Tests and LL Tests, an official order said.

    The Zonal Deputy Commissioners (Transport) and DTOs are further directed to ensure all COVID-19 protocols/appropriate behaviour like sanitisation/social distancing/wearing of masks etc as per DDMA guidelines while conducting the Driving Licence Skill Test.

    This issues with the approval of competent authority, it added.
