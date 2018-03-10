News Live: India, France ink 14 pacts; major boost to defence, nuclear energy cooperation

India and France today inked 14 pacts, including in key areas of defence, nuclear energy and protection of classified information besides resolving to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the synergy between the two sides was from "land to sky".

The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, including on ways to intensify counter-terrorism efforts.

The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and terror-related incidents in France and India.

Reaffirming their commitment to further Indo-French ties, the two leaders decided to take it to a new level by agreeing to hold biennial summits between the Prime Minister of India and the President of France, a joint statement issued after Modi-Macron talks said.

Addressing a joint press event with Macron, Modi said France is among the "most trusted" defence partners and that today's pact on reciprocal logistic support between the armed forces was a "golden step" in defence relations.

On his part, Macron, who arrived here yesterday on his maiden visit to India, said defence cooperation between the two countries now has a "new significance".

Macron also said, "We want India as our first strategic partner here, and we want to be India's first strategic partner in Europe, and even in the western world."