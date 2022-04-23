English
    Netflix plunge, mask mandate reversal in US: The week in 5 cartoons from around the world

    See how cartoonists have illustrated key developments this week.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 04:54 PM IST
    In a reversal of decades of growth, Netflix is now losing subscribers.

    In a reversal of decades of growth, Netflix is now losing subscribers.


    Streaming giant Netflix saw a dramatic drop in the value of its shares this week. The rise in competition and suspension of services in Russia in response to its war on Ukraine have been cited as reasons for the platform’s plunge. After decades of growth, Netflix is now losing subscribers.

    For Ukraine, it has been three months of loss and devastation. Russia continues its brutal attacks, reducing once-bustling cities to rubble.

    In the United States, a federal judge has declared as void, the national mandate to wear masks on airplanes and other public transport vehicles. The US Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn it.

    See how these developments have been illustrated by cartoonists.

    Michael Ramirez


    Ramirez' cartoon illustrates Netflix's stunning reversal of fate in a world obsessed with streaming. It shows a man telling his partner: “We may have binged-watched every show.”


     

    She responds: “My parents used to do this thing called going outside.”


     

    Mike Luckovich

    Luckovich’s cartoon for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows scenes of death and devastation from Ukrainian cities pasted on a wall behind Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wears a cap with the words "make Ukraine great again".



     

    Ann Telnaes

    The Washington Post cartoonist's sketch on the overturning of the mask mandate shows a captain announcing mid-flight that passengers need not wear masks anymore. While some jubilantly take masks off, other concerned-looking passengers keep them on. 

     


    Sandeep Adhwaryu



    Adhwaryu’s cartoon for The Times of India illustrates China’s harsh Covid-containment measures. Reports have emerged of officials in Shanghai knocking down doors of homes and forcing citizens into quarantine.

     

    The Spectator's cover

    The cartoon illustrates illustrates Boris Johnson's leadership crisis in the wake of the partygate scandal. 

     

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cartoons #editorial cartoons #masks #Netflix
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 04:48 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.