    Russia-Ukraine war to backbreaking inflation: The world this week in 5 cartoons

    From the Russia-Ukraine war to the cost of living crisis, these cartoons highlight the most relevant and most talked-about issued around the world

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    A site hit by overnight Russian strikes in the Ukrainian town of Vyshneve


    From the Russia-Ukraine war to the cost of living crisis, these cartoons highlight the most relevant and most talked-about issued around the world. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has dominated headlines over the last few weeks, continues to be a talking point in cartoons for major publications. Along with this, the UK’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda and a priest’s hate speech in India were among the topics that came to the forefront. Take a look:

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution


    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cartoon features a shirtless Putin being informed that his shirt is joining NATO. According to AFP, Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in both Finland and Sweden over long-held policies of military non-alignment. The two countries are now closer to joining the US-led military alliance of NATO.

    The Guardian


    Ben Jennings’ cartoon for The Guardian provides a heart-breaking glimpse into the lives of UK families battling rising cost of living. According to the newspaper, inflation hit 7 per cent in March amid record increase in petrol prices.

    The Times


    As the UK government’s plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda drew intense backlash, cartoonist Morten Morland illustrated British prime minister Boris Johnson making a to-do list.

    According to AFP, the British government is attempting to clamp down on the record numbers of people making the perilous Channel crossing from northeastern France in small inflatable boats.

    The Washington Post


    Minority Leader of the United States Senate Mitch McConnell on Thursday discussed his “lack of ethical behaviour” in an interview. "I'm perfectly comfortable with the way that I have conducted my political career," said McConnell. "I'm very comfortable with my moral red line."

    Ann Telnaes, in her cartoon for the Washington Post, depicted McConnell in a devil costume as he said those words.

    Satish Acharya

    Political cartoonist Satish Acharya placed the spotlight on Bajrang Muni Das, the head of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Uttar Pradesh, who was seen threatening to kidnap and rape Muslim women in a widely-shared video.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 03:42 pm
