Maharashtra government allows women to travel in local trains from Oct 17 during fixed time slots

Maharashtra government on October 16 allowed all ladies to travel in local trains from October 17 during a fixed time slot.

An order issued by the Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of the state said that all ladies, irrespective of whether they work for emergency services--- which have been allowed to travel by local trains--- will be allowed to board locals from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day.

"It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," the order said.

Local train services in Mumbai, which were shut down completely after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, are being allowed in a calibrated manner. According to reports, air-conditioned local train services have started from today on the Western Railway.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the 10 AC trains, two trains will be slow trains running DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and the other, UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate. The rest will be eight fast trains - four will run DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and the other four in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate.

Moreover, the Maharashtra government on October 14 had also announced resumption of metro rail services in Mumbai from October 15 in a graded manner under its mission 'Begin Again'.

In a new set of guidelines, the state government also allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries from October 15 with strict COVID-19 protocols.