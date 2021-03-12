Lockdown in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district for three days as COVID-19 cases surge

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik has informed that lockdown will be imposed in Parbhani district

Lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district from the intersecting night of March 12 and 13 till 6 am on March 15, in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases.



Due to increase in #COVID19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am upto Monday morning 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate: Nawab Malik, Maharashtra cabinet minister pic.twitter.com/WeekDXX4LR

— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

Speaking to news agency ANI on March 12, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik said: “Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Parbhani district, we have decided that lockdown will be imposed tonight from 12 am up to Monday morning at 6 am. We appeal to the people of Parbhani and other neighbouring districts, to cooperate.”

Coronavirus-related restrictions are already in place in other parts of the state, such as Aurangabad and Amravati districts. A ‘janata curfew’ will be observed in Jalgaon district from 8 pm on March 12 to 8 am on March 15 and a week-long lockdown has been announced in Nagpur starting March 15. The Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) has also imposed lockdown across 16 hotspots within Thane city limits till March 31.

The others are Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. These states cumulatively account for 85.6 percent of the new coronavirus cases that were reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed.

India registered 23,285 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours and Maharashtra reported the maximum cases at 14,317, which is 61.48 percent of the daily new cases reported in the past 24 hours.