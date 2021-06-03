Karnataka lockdown likely to be extended till June 14
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on June 2 had hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control in the sate and cases are still high in rural areas.
June 03, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Karntaka CM BS Yediyurappa (File image)
The Karnataka government is likely to extend the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown until June 14, sources said. A decision is expected to be made later today.
He, however, indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday, as reported by PTI.
The Karnataka government had earlier extended the statewide lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.
As per the earlier order, people were allowed to make purchases of essentials between 6 am and 10 am. Takeaway was be allowed from standalone liquor shops from 6 am to 10 am. Hotels, pubs, restaurants and eateries will remain shut. However, home deliveries are permitted. Delivery of all items through e-commerce and home delivery was allowed.
As per the earlier order, all places of worship will remain closed for public. All forms of social, political, religious and other gatherings were also prohibited.
The government had imposed strict restrictions from May 10 when the COVID-19 cases and fatalities did not abate.
The state on June 3 recorded 16,387 new COVID-19 cases and 463 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The test positivity rate dropped further to 11.22 percent as recoveries which was 21,199 continued to outnumber new infections across the state.
In capital Bengaluru, 307 more deaths were confirmed, while 4095 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.