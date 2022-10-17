Justice DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on November 9

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022, according to the government notification issued on October 17.

Justice Chandrachud will be sworn in on November 9, and will remain in office till November 10, 2024.



In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also announced the appointment on Twitter.

Justice Chandrachud will take oath a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65. He will be the 50th CJI and the second-most senior judge in the Supreme Court.

While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.

His father, Justice YV Chandrachud, was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from 2 February 1978 to 11 July 1985.

More recently, a Justice Chandrachud-led bench passed the historic judgment that extended the right to abortion to all women, regardless of their marital status and proceeded to expand the scope of this right to all persons in need of abortion without restricting the same to cis-gender women.

Before he was appointed to the Supreme Court in May 2016, Justice Chandrachud served as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court for almost two and a half years. He was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court, his parent high court, in 2000.

Prior to being elevated as a judge of the high court, Justice Chandrachud practised before the Bombay High Court as well as the Supreme Court. He was designated as a senior advocate in 1998 and later also appointed as the Additional Solicitor General up until his elevation as a judge.