you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir administration withdraws security of 5 separatist leaders

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by February 17 evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 17 issued orders to withdraw security of five separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, officials said. Besides Mirwaiz, the security cover for Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi and Shabir Shah has been withdrawn, they said. However, there is no mention of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the order.

According to the order, all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will stand withdrawn by February 17 evening. No security forces or cover will be provided, under any pretext, to them or any other separatists. If they have any other facilities provided by the government, they are to be withdrawn forthwith.

Police will review if there are any other separatists who have security or facilities which will be withdrawn immediately, the officials said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Srinagar on Friday, had said security given to people getting funds from Pakistan and its snooping agency ISI should be reviewed.

"Some elements in Jammu and Kashmir have links with the ISI and terrorist organisations. Their security should be reviewed," he had said after reviewing security in the aftermath of dastardly terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in Pulwama district. The bus was part of a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama attack

