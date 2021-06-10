Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021 | Devotees to be barred this year too, only fully vaccinated servitors allowed

District collector Samarth Verma said Puri still registers around 300 COVID-19 cases every day.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on June 10 announced that no devotees will be allowed to participate in the Puri Rath Yatra this year.

The Rath Yatra will take place on July 12.



Only COVID-19 negative and fully vaccinated servitors will be allowed to take part in the rituals: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep K Jena

— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said that the Rath Yatra will be held without the participation of devotees and only servitors will be allowed. However, he further added that only COVID-19 negative and fully vaccinated servitors will be allowed to take part in the rituals.

Only selected COVID-negative and fully vaccinated servitors will be allowed to take part in 'Snan Purnima' - bathing ritual - and other programmes, he said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Curfew will be clamped on the holy town on the day of Rath Yatra. All restrictions imposed during last year's event will remain in force," Jena explained.

Noting that devotees will be able to witness the programmes live on television and webcasts, the official further said that the nine-day long car festival will commence as per schedule, and "just about 500 servitors will be allowed to pull the chariots during the period".

District collector Samarth Verma, on his part, said Puri still registers around 300 COVID-19 cases every day.

In the annual procession, the three heavily-built wooden chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are traditionally pulled manually over a distance of three kilometres twice during the nine-day festival of the Trinity at Puri.

"Only essential and emergency services will be allowed during the festival. Vehicular movement to and from Puri will be restricted," he stated, adding that work to build the chariots has reached its final stages and steps were taken to "ensure no hurdle came in its way".

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With inputs from PTI)