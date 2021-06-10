MARKET NEWS

June 10, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounts to 9.83 lakh with 954 new cases; 14 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 23.9 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.9 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,53,528 deaths. A total of 2,75,04,126 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 12,31,415 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 4.23 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 94.55 percent. Globally, more than 17.43 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 37.54 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 23.9 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • June 10, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | A man arrested in West Bengal's Siliguri for his alleged involvement in providing manipulated COVID-19 report. "Accused revealed that he was manipulating RT-PCR reports and was paid for producing RT-PCR negative reports. Case registered. Probe on," police told news agency ANI.

  • June 10, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | 954 new COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, 14 deaths

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 9,83,916 yesterday as 954 people tested positive for the infection, while 14 fresh fatalities took the toll to 13,271, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 9,52,532 after 412 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 1,486 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 18,113, the official said. (PTI)

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Centre's move of capping COVID-19 vaccine prices at hospitals came late, says Punjab minister

    Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu yesterday said that the Centre's decision of capping the price of COVID-19 vaccines at private hospital came late and urged it to abolish the 25 percent quota kept for private players. Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to states and union territories for inoculation of all above 18 from June 21, Sidhu in a statement urged the Centre to refund all payments made by state governments for vaccines. The decision of capping the price was taken at a much later stage when private hospitals have already made huge profits while BJP leaders levelled false allegations that the Punjab government is making profit by supplying vaccines to them, the minister said. (PTI)

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 5,384 new COVID-19 cases, 95 fresh fatalities

    West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,42,830 yesterday as 5,384 more people tested positive for the infection, while 95 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,555, a health bulletin said. As many as 10,512 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,11,573 and the discharge rate to 97.83 percent. The state now has 14,702 active cases. West Bengal has thus far tested 1.30 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 64,633 in the last 24 hours. A total of 2.15 lakh people have been vaccinated to date. (PTI)

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Single-digit COVID-19 cases in Hingoli district for third straight day

    Maharashtra's Hingoli district registered three fresh cases of coronavirus yesterday, making it the third consecutive day of infections in single digit, an official said. The district in the Marathwada region registered only three COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its infection count to 15,826, he said. On June 8, eight coronavirus cases were recorded in Hingoli district and on June 7, the single-day patient count was five, the official said. Two new deaths were reported on yesterday, which took the toll in district to 371, he said. (PTI)

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam records 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more fatalities

    Assams COVID-19 caseload increased to 4,46,445 after 3,751 more people tested positive for the infection yesterday, while 55 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,793, the National Health Mission bulletin said. With 4,355 COVID-19 patients discharged from facilities during the day, the state, however, reported more recoveries than the number of new infections. At present, the state has 48,499 active cases. (PTI)

  • June 10, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least 192 countries and territories, infecting over 17.43 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

