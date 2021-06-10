Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounts to 9.83 lakh with 954 new cases; 14 more die

June 10, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

rate now stands at 94.55 percent. Globally, more than 17.43 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 37.54 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 23.9 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.9 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,53,528 deaths. A total of 2,75,04,126 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 12,31,415 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 4.23 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery