COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 33.7 lakh doses administered in India on June 9

More than 33.79 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on June 9, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 24.27 crore.

On the 145th day of the vaccination drive (June 9), 30.65 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 3.13 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals, and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination centre in the national capital on June 9, a day after his government launched 'Jahan vote, vahan vaccine' campaign. The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies.

Odisha postponed the opening of the price bid of e-global tender for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by two more weeks till June 23, official sources said on the day. The decision came two days after the Centre announced that it will supply all vaccines required by states.

With Delhi receiving fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-44 age group, youngsters can now register on the CoWIN app and get themselves inoculated against the viral disease, AAP leader Atishi said on the day. Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said the city has received 1.25 lakh Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin doses for the 18-44 age group, adding that the present stock of vaccines for the group would last for eight days.

Rajasthan's former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje raised concern over the low participation of women in the ongoing vaccination campaign to protect against coronavirus. She said women have more responsibility when it comes to taking care of family. The state government should make arrangements for door-to-door vaccination for women, she said on the day.

A two-day free COVID-19 vaccination drive for sportspersons will be held in the city on June 10 and 11, Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports department said on the day.

The Kerala government decided on the day to initiate steps to set up a vaccine manufacturing unit at the Life Science Park at Thonnackal in Thiruvananthapuram.

Most of India's Olympic-bound shooters were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on the day in Zagreb, where they are preparing for the upcoming multi-sporting extravaganza.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 1,12,24,580 Arunachal Pradesh 3,95,696 Assam 44,90,118 Bihar 1,14,03,526 Chandigarh 3,87,064 Chhattisgarh 71,64,925 Delhi 58,30,588 Goa 6,00,694 Gujarat 1,91,88,514 Haryana 64,26,960 Himachal Pradesh 25,57,793 Jharkhand 47,29,484 Karnataka 1,59,78,605 Kerala 1,08,19,330 Madhya Pradesh 1,35,78,548 Maharashtra 2,50,15,546 Odisha 87,44,175 Punjab 54,31,675 Rajasthan 1,84,76,955 Tamil Nadu 1,02,18,925 Telangana 72,09,848 Uttar Pradesh 2,15,65,323 Uttarakhand 31,55,806 West Bengal 1,69,34,231

(With inputs from PTI)