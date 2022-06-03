English
    Indian-origin teen Harini Logan wins Spelling Bee 2022

    Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022: Harini Logan, 14, won the spelling competition in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    Spelling Bee: Harini Logan's final winning word was

    Spelling Bee: Harini Logan's final winning word was "moorhen"-- a kind of water bird. (Image credit: @ScrippsBee/Twitter)

    Harini Logan, 14, a teenager of Indian origin, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022.

    Logan, who belongs to San Antonio, Texas, won the spelling competition in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.

    The teen correctly spelt 22 words in the historic spell-off, the Scripps National Spelling Bee tweeted. 

    "Our 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Harini Logan draws inspiration from Vice President Kamala Harris," they added. "After tonight, Harini is inspiring a new generation of spellers everywhere. She says it takes a village to build up a speller. Hers is happy tonight." 

    Taking the second position in the spelling contest is Vikram Raju. He spelt 15 words correctly.

    Logan's final winning word was "moorhen"-- a kind of water bird.

    The champion said on stage that she was overwhelmed with the win.

    "I think honestly so surreal, it's my fourth time at the Bee," she was quoted as saying by CNN. "This is such a dream, this is my fourth bee and I'm just so overwhelmed."

    "At first I was a little uneasy and I decided to take it in stride ... I just had to take a deep breath and tell myself to go out there and do my best and whatever happens, happens," Logan added.

    The champion takes home a check for $50,000.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Scripps National Spelling Bee #Texas
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 08:55 am
