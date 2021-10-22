Indian-origin Neera Tanden gets top post in White House, named US President Joe Biden’s staff secretary

Neera Tanden (File image)

Indian-origin political consultant Neera Tanden was named the White House staff secretary on October 22. The development comes almost eight months after her nomination was pulled after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators for her controversial tweets.

A senior adviser to United States President Joe Biden, Neera Tanden will continue to “provide leadership on particular projects and initiatives”, reported Politico.

Also read: All you need to know about Neera Tanden

“The Staff Secretary role is the central nervous system of the White House and moves the decision-making process and manages a wide variety of issues for the President. Neera has over two decades of experience in policy and management which are critical elements of the role. Her experience across domestic, economic and national security policy will be a key asset in this new role,” a White House official said.

Tanden is the president and CEO of the liberal think tank Center for American Progress. She was also the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign.

The 51-year-old began her career as an associate director for domestic policy in former president Bill Clinton’s White House and as a senior policy adviser to the first lady.