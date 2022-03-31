'IIT IIM Shaadi.com' founder trolled for not attending the premier colleges

Taksh Gupta is the founder of IITIIMShaadi.com. (Image: Screengrab from @Taksh Gupta/LinkedIn)

A matrimonial website exclusively for premier colleges called “IITIIMShaadi.com” has been criticised on social media for promoting segregation and has been called classist. Now, netizens have dug up the credentials of the founder of the site and turns out, he himself didn’t go to either IIT or IIM, leaving Twitter in splits.

Taksh Gupta, the founder and CEO of IIT-IIM Shaadi, is an alumnus of SP Jain School of Global Management. He did his B.Com from SGTB Khalsa College, Gupta’s LinkedIn profile shows.

While it is not wrong to study from any college and doesn’t take away anyone’s credibility or skills, Twitter called Gupta out for his double standards.



Is Ashneer Grover ever wrong??

— Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 31, 2022

Naturally, Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ meme came into play.

“I stalked all of their employees on Linkedin, even none of their employees are from IIT and IIM,” said the user who had originally posted the information.



The modern pandit ji.

— B Vishal (@despereauxyz) March 31, 2022



That too not the real SP Jain

— VedantManore (@vedantmanore) March 31, 2022



The guy be like pic.twitter.com/8Y4dKBh8hQ

— Vikass (@mrv_sam) March 31, 2022



Non IITian solving IITians problem! That really cracks me up! lol!

— Karthikeya Meesala (@Karthikeyaa_) March 31, 2022



He is taking revenge for not getting n IIT seat https://t.co/ICnwN6I46b

— JJ (@j9900j) March 31, 2022



I don't mind if he's successful because of it. I just pointed out the irony :)

— Sanskar (@verysanskarii) March 31, 2022



As someone who holds a Master's in Jokelogy (MSc Joke), I can confirm that he indeed was making fun of the founder.

— Sid (@sidxnt) March 31, 2022



So what ?

Neither is @deepigoyal a halwai. — Neelay Jain (@neelayjain) March 31, 2022



So according to you , you need to be an IIT IIM graduate to be a CEO of the IITIIMSHAADI company

— Rahil (@rahil_2022) March 31, 2022

“Maybe he's presenting himself as the Pandit who's outside of the IIT IIM caste domain,” tweeted another.Gupta even found supporters who said that it is not necessary to be from a premier college to capitalize on a business idea.

IITIIMShaadi.com specifically caters to help people find partners who from the “top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design, etc)". The website’s tagline reads: “Alma mater matters".

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of IITIIMShaadi.com and he has already done an advertisement for the company that was slammed by Twitter for promoting a brands that adds more layers in arranged marriages that are replete with caste, colour, salary specifications.