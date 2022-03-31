English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'IIT IIM Shaadi.com' founder trolled for not attending the premier colleges

    Taksh Gupta, the founder and CEO of IIT-IIM Shaadi, is an alumnus of SP Jain School of Global Management.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
    Taksh Gupta is the founder of IITIIMShaadi.com. (Image: Screengrab from @Taksh Gupta/LinkedIn)

    Taksh Gupta is the founder of IITIIMShaadi.com. (Image: Screengrab from @Taksh Gupta/LinkedIn)


    A matrimonial website exclusively for premier colleges called “IITIIMShaadi.com” has been criticised on social media for promoting segregation and has been called classist. Now, netizens have dug up the credentials of the founder of the site and turns out, he himself didn’t go to either IIT or IIM, leaving Twitter in splits.

    Taksh Gupta, the founder and CEO of IIT-IIM Shaadi, is an alumnus of SP Jain School of Global Management. He did his B.Com from SGTB Khalsa College, Gupta’s LinkedIn profile shows.

    While it is not wrong to study from any college and doesn’t take away anyone’s credibility or skills, Twitter called Gupta out for his double standards.

    Naturally, Ashneer Grover’s ‘doglapan’ meme came into play.

    “I stalked all of their employees on Linkedin, even none of their employees are from IIT and IIM,” said the user who had originally posted the information.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Maybe he's presenting himself as the Pandit who's outside of the IIT IIM caste domain,” tweeted another.







    Gupta even found supporters who said that it is not necessary to be from a premier college to capitalize on a business idea.



    IITIIMShaadi.com specifically caters to help people find partners who from the “top few Indian and Global Institutions (Management, Engineering, Architecture, Medicine, Mass Communication, CA/CS/ICWA/CFA, Fashion Design, etc)". The website’s tagline reads: “Alma mater matters".

    Filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of IITIIMShaadi.com and he has already done an advertisement for the company that was slammed by Twitter for promoting a brands that adds more layers in arranged marriages that are replete with caste, colour, salary specifications.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IIM #IIT #IITIIMShaadi.com
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 08:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.