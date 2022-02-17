English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ICMR DG Balram Bhargava among 32 candidates in contention for post of AIIMS director

    Twelve doctors from AIIMS have applied for the post. They include Rajesh Malhotra, head of orthopaedics and chief of trauma centre; MV Padma Srivastava, chief of neurosciences centre; Nikhil Tandon, head of department of endocrinology; Sunil Chumber, head of surgery; A K Bishoi, professor of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS); and forensic chief Sudhir Gupta.

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
    File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

    File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

    Thirty-two candidates are in contention for the post of director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with the incumbent, Randeep Guleria, slated to retire on March 23.

    ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava is one of the candidates.

    Twelve doctors from AIIMS have applied for the post. They include Rajesh Malhotra, head of orthopaedics and chief of trauma centre; MV Padma Srivastava, chief of neurosciences centre; Nikhil Tandon, head of department of endocrinology; Sunil Chumber, head of surgery; A K Bishoi, professor of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS); and forensic chief Sudhir Gupta.

    According to official sources, the date on which the four-member search-cum-selection committee will meet to short-list some names is yet to be decided.

    The panel comprises Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Department of Biotechnology Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government K Vijay Raghavan, and Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh.

    Close

    "The members of the search-cum-selection committee will soon meet to finalise some names which then will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister for final approval,” said a source.

    The AIIMS’ faculty cell issued an advertisement for the recruitment of a new director on November 29 and the last day for submitting applications was December 29.
    PTI
    Tags: #AIIMS Delhi #Balram Bhargava #Current Affairs #ICMR #India
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 05:12 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.