    One Big Mac a day for 50 years: Meet 68-year-old Guinness record holder

    Donald Gorske had his first Big Mac in Wisconsin in 1972. He said it was “love at first bite”.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

    (Image credit: www.guinnessworldrecords.com)

    A man in the United States ate one Mc Donald’s Big Mac burger almost daily for 50 years. His binge has earned him a place in the Guinness World Book of Records.

    Donald Gorske, 68, had his first Big Mac in Wisconsin in 1972. He told Guinness it was “love at first bite”.

    "In that moment I said 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life',” he added.

    Gorske first set the record of “eating most Mac burgers in a lifetime” in 1999. He had eaten 15,490 burgers by then.

    Since then, his record has more than doubled. By 2021, the number of burgers he consumed went up to 32,340.

    It was on May 17 this year that he reached his big 50-year munching milestone.

    Guinness said Gorske had missed eating the burgers for only eight days in 50 years. He has saved burger cartons from different time periods in a glass case -- a testament to changes that happened over decades.

    Gorske celebrated his record by going back to the same McDonald's outlet where his love for Big Macs began. The restaurant greeted him with a sign that read "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs".

    The Guinness record-holder says no other burger could rival the Big Mac.

    "I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984,” he was quoted as saying by Guinness. “There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try. I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life."



    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2022
