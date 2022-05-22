English
    Google Doodle celebrates Gama Pehlwan, the Amritsar-born wrestling champ who inspired Bruce Lee

    Google Doodle: Google is celebrating the birth anniversary of wrestler Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, known by his ring name “The Great Gama”.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST
    Google honours wrestler 'The Great Gama' with a doodle.

    Google is celebrating today the birth anniversary of wrestler Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, known by his ring name “The Great Gama”. The Google Doodle in his honour has been designed by illustrator Vrinda Zaveri.

    Also known as Gama Pehlwan, the wrestler was born in Amritsar on May 22, 1878. He began training when he was 10.

    He attained many titles during his career. His most notable achievements were the Indian version of the World Heavyweight Championship in 1910 and the World Wrestling Championship in 1927. At the World championship, he received the title of “Tiger”.

    Gama Pehlwan is an inspiration for modern-day wrestlers. Even actor and martial art instructor Bruce Lee was known to be an admirer of the wrestler. “He incorporated aspects of Gama's conditioning into his own training routine!” a note accompanying the Google Doodle read.

    It is no surprise that the wrestler had a tough training routine.

    “Gama’s workout routine included 500 lunges and 500 pushups at only 10 years old,” Google said. “In 1888, he competed in a lunge contest with over 400 wrestlers from around the country and won. His success at the competition gained him fame throughout the royal states of India.”

    Gama is also remembered for saving the lives of many Hindus during the violent partition of British India into the dominions of India and Pakistan in 1947.  The wrestler lived in Lahore till his death in 1960.

    Google honoured not only Gama Pehlwan’s achievements in the ring but also “the impact and representation he brought to Indian culture”.



