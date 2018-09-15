Petrol price up 34 paise at Rs 89.01/litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.63/litre in Delhi

Fuel prices across touched fresh highs in Mumbai on Saturday with petrol price being hiked by 34 paise to Rs 89.01/litre and diesel price by 25 paise to Rs 78.07/litre.



Petrol at Rs 81.63/litre (increase by Rs 0.35/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.54/litre (increase by Rs 0.24/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 89.01/litre (increase by Rs 0.34/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.07/litre (increase by Rs 0.25/litre) in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6nkdd1bRaG

Considering the fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or value added tax, petrol and diesel prices rose by 35 paise and 24 paise, respectively, in the national capital. Petrol is selling at Rs 81.63/litre, while diesel price has been revised to Rs 73.54/litre in Delhi, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Chennai, where the petrol prices are nearing Rs 85/litre-mark, the petrol price touched fresh highs at Rs 84.85/litre on September 15 after seeing a 36 paise hike. Similarly, diesel price was up 25 paise to Rs 77.74/litre.

Petrol is selling at Rs 83.49/litre in Kolkata after a 35 paise hike on Saturday. The cost of diesel increased by 3 paise to Rs 75.39/litre.

Global oil prices pulled back on Friday on concerns additional US tariffs would be placed on Chinese imports, after an earlier rally triggered by worries that more sanctions on Iran might constrict supply. Crude futures ended the week up more than 1.6 percent.

Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices. The Opposition has been calling for a cut in excise duty to cushion the spike in fuel prices.

However, the Centre remains non-committal on cutting excise duty, citing volatile international oil prices.

"There is no straight line movement in global crude oil prices. In April and May, there was a lot of pressure. In June, they came down. In July, they came down and in August, there is again (an upward) movement. In the last two days, there has been some moderation. For six days before that, there was again," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said on September 5.