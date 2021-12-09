MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Elon Musk says nuclear power plants shouldn't be shut down unless...

Elon Musk’s partner, singer Grimes, too had expressed a similar on the shutting down of the California nuclear power plant.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST
Elon Musk’s partner, singer Grimes, too had expressed a similar on the shutting down of the California nuclear power plant.

Elon Musk’s partner, singer Grimes, too had expressed a similar on the shutting down of the California nuclear power plant.


Billionaire Elon Musk feels that nuclear power plants should be kept open unless they are susceptible to extreme natural disasters. The statement from the world’s richest man adds strength to the growing voices against the proposed plan to shut down the last nuclear power plant in California.

“Unless susceptible to extreme natural disasters, nuclear power plants should not be shut down,” the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted.

The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant generates about 8 per cent of California's in-state electricity and 15 per cent of its carbon-free power. The plant’s operator, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), had in 2016, decided to allow the licenses for two reactors at Diablo Canyon to expire in 2024 and 2025, which would close the last nuclear power plant in the most populous state in the United States.

Experts say keeping it open to 2045 could save up to $21 billion in power system costs and spare 90,000 acres of land from use for energy production.

Close

Related stories

Earlier this week, Elon Musk’s partner, singer Grimes, too had expressed a similar opinion in a video.

“California is an in energy and climate crisis. And closing Diablo Canyon will make us rely on fossil fuels. This will push us backwards instead of forwards it its goal to be 100 per cent reliant on clean energy. If we push the closure back by a decade, it will help the state decarbonise faster and make the transition to clean energy faster and cheaper,” Grimes had said.

“This is crisis mode and we should be using all the tools that we have. Especially the ones sitting right here in front of us.”

Last week, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told news agency Reuters that California could reconsider the closing the Diablo Canyon plant and that she was willing to eventually talk with state officials.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #Grimes #Nuclear Power Plant
first published: Dec 9, 2021 10:28 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.