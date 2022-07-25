Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, claims report

Elon Musk and Sergey Brin are known to be long-time friends.

Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan, leading to him filing for divorce from her, The Wall Street Journal has reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

But the Tesla boss denied the claim. "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night," he tweeted on July 25. "I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."



Sergey Brin had filed for divorce from Shanahan -- an attorney and entrepreneur -- earlier this year because of “irreconcilable differences.” The couple had been married since 2018.

Elon Musk's brief affair with Shanahan began in December last year, when she was separated from her husband but still living with him, the report said. At that time, Musk was broken up with singer Grimes.

Brin sought divorce weeks after he came to know about the affair.

But lately, tensions have been growing between the two. According to The Wall Street Journal, Brin has asked his advisors to sell off his stakes in Musk's companies.

But lately, tensions have been growing between the two. According to The Wall Street Journal, Brin has asked his advisors to sell off his stakes in Musk’s companies.

Reports of strain in Musk's personal life come amid his legal tussle with Twitter. The social network is suing him for backing out of a $44 billion acquisition agreement.

Musk repeatedly claimed that Twitter did not provide him accurate information about the number of spam bots on the platform. While entering into an agreement with Twitter, the Tesla boss had outlined the removal of scam accounts as one of his priorities.