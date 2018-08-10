App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Drone spotted over Delhi Airport ahead of Independence Day; police on high alert

Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were immediately alerted by a pilot of a Chennai-Delhi IndiGo flight who claimed the drone was around three to five nautical miles from the airport.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A drone was spotted by an IndiGo Airlines pilot on August 9, at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi, several weeks after drones were banned on account of upcoming Independence Day.

According to Times of India, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) were alerted by a pilot of a Chennai-Delhi IndiGo flight, who claimed that the drone was three to five nautical miles from the airport. The Delhi police were soon informed of the sighting.

Confirming the incident, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) spokesperson said, "The ATC reconfigured the runway use pattern until the area was cleared." He added that flight operations were not affected.

A police official told the paper, "The sighting was reported from the southern side of the airport towards RK Puram and the pilot informed the ATC." Following this, the police started inspecting the area adjoining the airport, but could  not find anyone using a drone. Police stations will nonetheless remain on high alert.

Speaking of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGIA), Sanjay Bhatia said that the offenders could be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 10:41 pm

tags #Independence Day #India #New Delhi #Trending News

