DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi suspended by President Kovind; Pro-VC PC Joshi to take charge

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his capacity as Visitor of the Delhi University (DU) has suspended the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Tyagi. He has also ordered an inquiry into allegations of dereliction of duties against him.

"Prof. Yogesh Tyagi as Vice-Chancellor of the University has failed to discharge the duties and responsibilities entrusted to him," an official order said.

Professor PC Joshi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Delhi shall function as Vice-Chancellor during the time Tyagi is suspended.

The order mentions that despite a clear message from the Ministry to fill up the teaching posts in a time-bound manner, the process to fill vacancies has been delayed.

This was also further highlighted by the Delhi High Court, which expressed its concern that faculty positions are not being filled up on a regular basis and ad-hoc arrangements had been continuing for many years.

"Despite meetings at the level of Hon'ble Education Minister and Secretary, no substantial progress was made by the chancellor on these issues," it stated.

The order also mentions that Tyagi was admitted to AIIMS hospital for emergency surgery. However, since then, he had not been attending office and absented himself from duties and did not seek leave or inform the Executive Council of the same.

"The vice chancellor is not administering the university in accordance with the provisions, Act, Statutes, ordinance of the University of Delhi which has caused misgovernance and malfunctioning of University of Delhi. This is not conducive for appropriate academic as well as administrative environment of the University," it said adding that Joshi will take over for smooth functioning of the university.