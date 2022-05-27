‘Where will the dog go?' asks Twitter after IAS couple transferred amid Delhi stadium row

Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi (File Picture)

Twitter users are wondering about the fate of a dog who is at the centre of huge row surrounding the misuse of authority by bureaucrats.

It all began with an exclusive published by The Indian Express on May 25 about the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi being emptied just so an IAS officer could walk his dog there. The report created furore online.

Soon, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all stadiums under the Aam Aadmi Party government will stay open for athletes till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, as demands grew for action against the officer -- Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar -- he was transferred to Ladakh. His wife, also an IAS officer, was moved to Arunachal Pradesh.

This led people to ask where their dog would go?

Twitter users began sharing memes with the hashtag “where will the dog go”.



Delhi IAS couple transferred after the Delhi stadium dog walk story, Husband to Leh , Wife to AP

But #WhereWillTheDogGopic.twitter.com/eJFddW0cXV

— Nemesis (@_Arch_nemesis__) May 27, 2022

"Is the dog going to Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh?" editor Deepal Trivedi tweeted. "I hope it's not staying back with caretakers in Delhi and miss her favourite hoomans."



Is the dog going to #Ladakh or #ArunachalPradesh? I hope it's not staying back with caretakers in #Delhi & miss her fav hoomans.

Poor . #WhereWillTheDogGo — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi #Vo! (@DeepalTrevedie) May 27, 2022



"Smelling jealousy on #WhereWillTheDogGo trend," a user named Nitin Chavan said. "Couple is still the IAS, will get bungalow with lake view and you still need to use connections to book ticket for next Republic day parade."



Smelling jealousy on #WhereWillTheDogGo trend. Couple is still the IAS, will get bungalow with lake view and you still need to use connections to book ticket for next Republic day parade. — Nitin Chavan (@a20nitin) May 27, 2022





#WhereWillTheDogGo Doggo doesn't care. Doggo wants to smell the grass and pee where he wants to. — downtozero (@shunya_dasha) May 27, 2022



The IAS couple's transfer has also ignited the debate about certain states being considered punishment postings.

"Depressing to see certain places and even certain departments seen as '

punishment

postings," said journalist

Ladakh apparently a

punishment

posting, just as the department of museums sometimes is."

Radhika Santhanam. "

Depressing to see certain places and even certain departments seen as 'punishment postings'. Ladakh apparently a punishment posting, just as the department of museums sometimes is.— Radhika Santhanam (@radhikasan) May 27, 2022





