English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    ‘Where will the dog go?' asks Twitter after IAS couple transferred amid Delhi stadium row

    A huge row had erupted over Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar getting the Thyagraj Stadium emptied to walk his pet dog there.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
    Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi (File Picture)

    Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi (File Picture)


    Twitter users are wondering about the fate of a dog who is at the centre of huge row surrounding the misuse of authority by bureaucrats.

    It all began with an exclusive published by The Indian Express on May 25 about the Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi being emptied just so an IAS officer could walk his dog there. The report created furore online.

     

    Read: IAS officer wanted to walk his dog and a Delhi stadium was vacated. Twitter is furious

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Soon, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all stadiums under the Aam Aadmi Party government will stay open for athletes till 10 pm.

    Meanwhile, as demands grew for action against the officer -- Delhi Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar -- he was transferred to Ladakh. His wife, also an IAS officer, was moved to Arunachal Pradesh.

    This led people to ask where their dog would go?

    Twitter users began sharing memes with the hashtag “where will the dog go”.

     

    "Is the dog going to Ladakh or Arunachal Pradesh?" editor Deepal Trivedi tweeted.  "I hope it's not staying back with caretakers in Delhi and miss her favourite hoomans." 

     

    "Smelling jealousy on #WhereWillTheDogGo trend," a user named Nitin Chavan said. "Couple is still the IAS, will get bungalow with lake view and you still need to use connections to book ticket for next Republic day parade."

     

     

    The IAS couple's transfer has also ignited the debate about certain states being considered punishment postings.

    "Depressing to see certain places and even certain departments seen as 'punishment postings," said journalist Radhika Santhanam. "Ladakh apparently a punishment posting, just as the department of museums sometimes is." 



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Sanjeev Khirwar #Thyagraj stadium
    first published: May 27, 2022 01:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.