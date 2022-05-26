English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    IAS officer at centre of dog walking row transferred to Ladakh

    IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar's wife Rinku Dhugga, an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was spotted walking with her husband in the stadium; she has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    IAS officer Sanjeev Khirwar, who has been accused of vacating a stadium to walk his dog, has been transferred to Ladakh. His wife Rinku Dhugga, an IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was spotted walking with her husband in the stadium; she has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

    The Thyagraj Stadium in Delhi was reportedly closed for sports activities before its usual time so that Khirwar, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), could take his dog for a walk there.

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter, News18 reported.

    Athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium had complained that they were being forced to wrap training before 7 pm over the past few months, so that the IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility. Khirwar has, however, denied that he ever disrupted practice at the stadium.

    The tainted officer is a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories) cadre. Apart from Delhi and Chandigarh, he has been posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    Close

    Related stories

    Khirwar, 50, is one of the senior-most bureaucrats posted in the Delhi government. All district magistrates (11) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) posted in Delhi report to him as divisional commissioner. During the pandemic, he was posted as Delhi’s divisional commissioner, a senior position in the capital’s bureaucracy after chief secretary and additional chief secretary.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IAS officer #Sanjeev Khirwar
    first published: May 26, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.