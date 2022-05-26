English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    IAS officer wanted to walk his dog and a Delhi stadium was vacated. Twitter is furious

    Meanwhile, the officer, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, denied disrupting practice at the Thyagraj Stadium.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Twitter users called out the officer, Delhi’s Principal Revenue Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar, for his entitlement. (Representational image)

    Twitter users called out the officer, Delhi’s Principal Revenue Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar, for his entitlement. (Representational image)


    Athletes training at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium are being asked to empty the arena early so an IAS officer can walk his dog there, The Indian Express has reported.

    The officer, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, has denied disrupting practice at the stadium.

    Meanwhile, stadium administrator Ajit Chaudhary said the facility’s closing time was 6 pm but in the heat, a one-hour extension was given to athletes.

    But one coach disputed his claim. “We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practice routine has been disrupted,” they told The Indian Express.

    As the report gained attention on social media, furious users called out the officer for treating the facility meant for national and state-level players as a "dog-walking park". The stadium was built for the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

    Close

    Related stories

    “The sense of entitlement of a class that clears ONE exam and thinks it gives them the right to lord over the whole country. Shameful,” journalist Nistula Hebbar tweeted.

    “It’s not a dog’s life if you are the dog of an IAS officer,” a Twitter user named Harsh said in response to her tweet.

    Another user wrote: “So Thyagraj Stadium is now dog walking park for Delhi's Principal secretary. How come pets are allowed in the stadium? Why are players interrupted in their practice? What kind of entitlement is this?”

    Some demanded an inquiry against the official. “How can he stop athletes from using the Thyagraj stadium?” asked a Twitter user named Lokesh Sharma.

     

    Athletes say they have been compelled to shift to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is 3 km away from Thyagraj.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #stadium #Twitter
    first published: May 26, 2022 11:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.