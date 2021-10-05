MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen to visit India from October 9-11

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

PTI
October 05, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit India from October 9 to 11 during which both sides are expected to review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership’ established by the two sides last year.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

The green partnership, finalised at a virtual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries, aims to create a framework for significant expansion of cooperation in areas of renewable energy, environment, economy, climate change and science and technology.

The MEA said Frederiksen will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also interact with think tanks, students and members of civil society. She is also scheduled to call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

"The visit by Mette Frederiksen will give both sides an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations and review the progress in implementation of the 'Green Strategic Partnership'. Both sides will also discuss regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.

Close

Related stories

India and Denmark have strong trade and investment ties.

More than 200 Danish companies are present in India and over 60 Indian companies have a presence in Denmark.

"There exists strong collaboration in the fields of renewable energy, clean technologies, water and waste management, agriculture and animal husbandry, science and technology, digitisation including ICT, smart cities, shipping, etc,” the MEA said in a statement.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Danish #India #Mette Frederiksen #Ministry of External Affairs
first published: Oct 5, 2021 08:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.