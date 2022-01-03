Covid vaccination For 15-18 age group begins: How to register on Co-WIN

Covid vaccination: The registration for the 15-18 group of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ANI)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group began today, at a time the country is facing a massive surge in infections and rapid-spread of the Omicron variant.

The vaccine option for those age group of children would only be Covaxin as it is the only vaccine with Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the 15-18 age group, and it is also recommended by the “COVID-19 Working Group” of the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation.

The registration for the 15-18 group of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. Till 7:50 pm on Sunday, over 6.35 lakh children registered on the Co-WIN platform. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

How to register for Covid vaccination for 15-18 age group:

>Visit www.cowin.gov.in

>Click on “Register/Sign-In”.

>Enter mobile number.

>Get the OTP via SMS on the mobile number.

>Enter the OTP on the portal and click on “Verify”.

>After your mobile number is verified with the OTP, share details such as name, age, gender and a photo ID.

>Upload photo ID. Apart from Aadhaar and other national identity cards, school IDs of children eligible for vaccination too will be accepted.

>Click on “Register” button.

>Once the registration is over, schedule your vaccination appointment by selecting a date and centre.

>You can select a vaccination centre by entering your pin code or searching district-wise in the drop-downs.

>Click on the vaccination centre of choice, to get the dates and check for availability of slots.

>If a preferred slot is available, click on the "Book" button.

>Once the appointment is confirmed, you will receive an SMS on the registered mobile number.

>Carry the photo ID you have listed on Co-WIN, along with the confirmation SMS.

>When you visit the vaccination centre on your schedule date, in addition to the appointment confirmation details, you must carry the photo ID listed on the CoWIN portal.